Premam, this name is popular in Kollywood as this is the Blockbuster movie in Malayalam last year. Premam is a musical-romantic comedy drama. This movie is directed by Alphonse Putharen. Nivin Pauly, Madonna Sebastian, Sai Pallavi, and Anupama Parameswaran did the lead roles in the movie.

Premam Telugu Movie Audio launch date fixed

Premam movie released in May 2015 and run nearly 200 days. This movie also created History by running 259 days in Chennai and 151 days in Kerala. This movie attracted the youth as the part of the story it is very nice. Now the movie makers in Telugu industry are making the remake of the movie with the same story and tagline.

The movie is coming with the same name Premam. Premam is directed by Chandoo Mondeti in Telugu. The popular Telugu Actor Naga Chaitanya is playing the lead role in this movie. We all know Naga Chaitanya with the movie Josh as his Debut movie and he did splendid action in the movie. Next movie Em Maya Chesave is the next movie which is also taken in Tamil. This is a Romantic slow movie. This movie creates History in the Industry and also Naga Chaitanya.

Shruti Haasan did the Female Lead role and she is also a good actor who is successful in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi. Madonna Sabestian and Anupama Parameshwaran did the other Lead roles in the movie. The music of the movie is composed by Gopi Sunder and Rajesh Murugesan. This movie is going to expect on Silver screen on August 12th, 2016 but some reasons movie is postponed.

At present eh shooting is going in a cool way and the second part of schedule started and the team is going to Norway on July 14th to shoot 2songs and from the source, it is shown that the movie makers will launch the Audio on August 29th, 2016. We are expecting the movie as the perfect version of Telugu of Premam said the fans of Premam in Malayalam.