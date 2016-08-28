Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Oozham’ Trailer released

Prithviraj Sukumuran’s Oozham movie trailer released which is stretched about 1 minute 50 seconds, It was directed by Jeethu Joseph, Movie gained positive response when the makers released the teaser which is released by megastar Mammootty. The movie is an ensemble with Rasna Pavithran, Divya Pillai, Seetha, Balachandra Menon, Neeraj Madhav, Kishore Satya, Pasupathy and V Jayaprakash in the main roles. Both the duo Prithviraj and Jeethu came together for this suspense thriller Oozham. The movie is bankrolled by G George and Anto Padinjarekkara under the banner of Fine Tune Pictures. Makers are planning to release the movie on September 8. It is set to clash with Mohanlal’s Oppam movie which is releasing on the occasion of Onam.
It was expected to be a revenge drama, Prithviraj will be seen as Suryam Makers shoot the movie in Hyderabad and Banglore. Music was composed by Anil Johnson, Meanwhile Prithviraj has also collaborated with actor Parvathy Menon which is said to be a romantic one. Movie also featured with action and fighting scenes which will attract the audience in the theaters. Shamdhaat Sainudheen has done the cinematography and editing is handled by Ayood Khan.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph
Produced by G. George & Anto Padinjarekkara
Starring : Prithviraj Sukumaran, Balachandra Menon, Neeraj Madhav, Kishor Satya, Pashupathi, Jayaprakash, Divya, Rasna Pavithran etc.
DOP : Shamdat Sainudeen
Music : Anil Johnson
Lyrics : Santhosh Varma, Amit Kumaren
Editor : Ayoob Khan
Art : Sabu Ram
