Rajinikanth’s forthcoming most awaiting Enthiran 2.0 first look poster released, fans are waiting with eager quotient. Superstar Rajinikanth is now enjoying the holiday in the US returned to Chennai, This Lingaa actor also planned for a sequel with Kabali 2.0. Now makers are planning to release the first look poster of Enthiran 2.0 in a grand event in Mumbai. As per the latest update, Lyca Productions is launching the first look of Enthiran 2.0 in a special function in Mumbai. Recently Rajinikanth’s shooting picture is leaked online which is from the sets of the mega budget film. Rajnikanth will be seen as Chitti: The Robot.

Rajnikanth’s Enthiran 2.0 First Look Poster to be released grandly in Mumbai

Now, this first look poster will be released in the November month. Shankar will resume the shoot from October film will be wrapped. Makers also planning to start the promotions of the Thalaviar – Khailadi film with the launch first look. Director Shankar will roll a teaser of the film, In which Amy Jackson is sharing screen space with Rajinikanth along with Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in important roles. Rajinikanth will be seen as Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti, Akshay Kumar as Dr. Richard. This blockbuster sequel will be released in Diwali next year in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages.

Perfection at its Best!!! One year for “FIRST LOOK” – Nov 2016!!! Thalaivar meets Khiladi !!! 2.0 Loading!!! pic.twitter.com/qwQQrtRCAx — raju.mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) August 17, 2016

Akshay Kumar will be seen as a mad scientist, Akshay Kumar as Tayyab Taana and Amy Jackson as Mitheela Chandu. Now makers are gearing for the audio launch event expected in London. Lyca is producing this prestigious venture which has Nirav Shah’s camera work, AR Rahman’s music and Muthuraj’s set designs. Rajnikanth also roped in with producer Dhanush for the sequel of Kabali movie.

