Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej is having huge fans in Telugu Industry. He is doing his present movie Dhruva. This movie is the remake to the Tamil Movie Thani Oruvan, which is an action thriller. In this Tamil Movie, Jayram Ravi and Nayantara played the lead roles. The film is directed by Mohan Raja.

Ram Charan’s Dhruva movie release date confirmed

Dhruva film is written by Subha. Movie makers are very happy about the success of, the movie in Tamil. This movie released in 2015 august in Tamil. The film is produced by Kalapathi S.Ganesh, Kalapathi S.Aghoram, Kalapathi S.Suresh. under the banner of AGS Entertainment. This movie is an action movie which depends on and circles around 2 characters. In Tamil, those 2 characters are played by Jayaram Ravi and Arvind Swamy.

Now when talking about the Telugu movie Dhruva, this movie is coming under the banner of Geetha Arts produced by Allu Arvind. Allu Arvind is doing his second movie with Ram Charan. They already did a movie named Magadheera. The audience is having huge expectations on the movie. In the movie, Rakul Preet Singh is playing the Female lead role. This is the second time Ram charan and Rakul Preet Singh are doing as a pair in Telugu film. They did the previous movie, Bruce Lee. Arvind Swamy is playing another Vital role in the movie. Music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha.

The movie completed its first schedule shooting. At present, the second schedule is started and the team wants to complete the movie early, as the movie has pre-Poned the date of its release. Actually, it was first told that the movie will be released in the month of October 7th, 2016. But now the movie release date was changed to September 30th, 2016.

This change in the movie release date is because many of the fans believe that October is not suitable to Ram charan, As previous 2 years 2 movies was released in October month and got Flop talk. So according to the fans wish Allu Arvind changed the date and satisfied the Movie Team and the Fans and changed the date to September 30th. Nassar, Posani Murali Krishna are playing some characters in the movie. Cinematography by P.S. Vinod and Screenplay by Surender Reddy.