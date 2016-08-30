Ram Charan’s Dhruva Movie Teaser releasing on Ganesh Chathurthi

Chiranjeevi’s son Megapower Star Ram Charan Teja is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Dhruva directed by Kick fame, Surender Reddy. Now the latest update about the movie Dhruva is the makers of this movie are planning for a special teaser for this movie and the teaser will be released on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, Dhruva is an official remake of Tamil super hit Thani Oruvan.

Dhruva Movie Song Teaser releasing on Ganesh Chathurthi

Latest movie of the Megastar Ram Charan is Dhruva. It was the first movie of the Ram Charan this year. His last movie which had released in 2015 is Bruce Lee the movie did not get more response and the mega-audience did not satisfy with the movie. Earlier the movie makers had released the first kook poster of the Dhruva movie.

In the poster, Ram Charan had appeared in stunning and dynamic look. In the poster, the title of the movie was creatively given with an arrow as the movie name depicts Dhruva. Once again the female actor Rakul Preet Singh had shared the screen place with ram Charan for the second time.

In this film, Ram Charan will be seen as an IPS officer with a new kook. Arvind Swamy is going to see in an important role. The movie is bankrolled by Akku Arvind under the Geetha Arts banner and the movie makers are planning to release the movie on Dussera. Ram Charan is currently working on his father Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No. 150 as a producer. Dhruva movie is expected hit floors on October 7, 2016. Hiphop Tamizha composing music for this flick and Cinematography was handled by P.S Vinod. The Movie is featured with Nassar, Posani Krishna Murali, Navdeep in the supportive roles.

