Rekka Movie Teaser released: Vijay Sethupathi, Lakshmi Menon

Rekka is new Tamil movie of Vijay Sethupathi which went to floors in January month, Now makers are busy with filming which went to the floors with a brisk pace. Makers released the teaser from the movie, Vijay Sethupathi recently appeared in Dharma Durai.D. Imman scoring music for the movie, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as a lawyer in the movie, Lakshmi Menon paired opposite to the actor, Main plot revolves around unforeseen consequences and unfortunately involved in a kidnap case of a girl. The movie also featured with Kishore, Harish Uthaman in their respective roles.

Rekka movie is directed by Rathina Shiva and bankrolled by B. Ganesh. The story was written by Rathina Shiva, Movie is produced under Common Man Productions banner. Makers are planning to release the movie on October 7, 2016. Teaser gained good response from the makers, It seems like actor took commercial route this time. The teaser is expressing Rekka will be like masala entertainer.

Makers started promoting the movie with the teaser, Vijay will be seen in delivering punch dialogues and also seen in an action packed scenes. Lakshmi Menon will be seen as Rekka in the movie. Makers set the movie at Madurai and Kumbakonam. Lakshmi plays the role of the village belle. Now makers completed the shoot of the movie at Chennai, Karaikudi, and Bangkok.

Dinesh Krishnan is the cinematographer and Praveen K L is handling the editing. Vijay is playing this role for the first time, Makers are planning to release the movie on Oct 7, 2016. As a gift to his fans for Dasara, If it happens it will clash with Sivakarthikeyan’s Remo movie which is scheduled for release on Oct 7.

Watch Rekka Movie Official Teaser here:

