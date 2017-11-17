What to expect from the newly-released Justice League

Justice League or the movie in which all the DC superheroes have gathered for a brief reunion

Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Diana Lane and J.K. Simmons are just some of the impressive names that took part in the long-awaited “Justice League,” directed by Zack Snyder.

Driven by his restored confidence in humanity and inspired by the altruistic actions of Superman/Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego benefits from the help of a new ally, Diana Prince, during his struggle to defeat a new and more powerful rival, who obviously, wants to destroy our world.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman join forces to find and recruit a team of “meta persons” because they realize this mission is too much for just the two of them.

Justice League went through a long and tedious journey before it reached the big screens

The idea emerged ten years ago and until the script was finalized it took years and regarding the funding and distribution part, it’s not even worth talking.

When the movie was in the post-production phase, director Zack Snyder was forced to retire after his daughter’s death.

Henry Cavill’s scenes had to be filmed again, and he grew a mustache for his role in Mission Impossible.

Eventually, the mustache was digitally removed, and Diane Lane, who played a supporting role in the same movie, found out the entire thing from the press.