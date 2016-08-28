Young Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is gearing up for with brisk pace for his forthcoming project which is being helmed by the director Gopichand Malineni, SDT will be seen as editor for the fashion magazine who got a new makeover in Mumbai for his look. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen as an urban youngster who works for a fashion magazine, So far he appeared in massy roles, He will be looked in a new avatar with a uber chic makeover. Makers started shooting of this project in Hyderabad, Sources mentioned he is very keen in selecting the roles, Since after playing as a heart-broken guy in Thikka entertainer. Now Director Gopichand made him look stylish and he might add more fun meanwhile.

Sai Dharam Tej’s next flick poster released: Rakul Preet Singh

Insiders also mentioned, ‘It is a complete departure from what he’s done before.’ Today actress Neeraja Kona shared about her involvement in this flick on her twitter acounted.

First look of @IamSaiDharamTej frm his next starring meeeeeee n my papa @NeerajaKona pic.twitter.com/wGlUiBuREn — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) August 27, 2016

In this first look, Rakul Preet Singh and Neeraja Kona hided the look of Sai Dharam Tej by closing the mouth and hair. Sai Dharam Tej also involved in another project titled as Jawan which is being directed by B.V.S Ravi. Sai Dharam Tej’s last flick Thikka failed to impress the audience, So he concentrated on the script now. Hope this will bring him the all success. Actor joined the sets, wait for more official details on this flick.

