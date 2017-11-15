This is what the Romanian press is rumoring about Salman Khan’s girlfriend

The Indian hunk has no plans to tie the knot anytime soon

Although his Romanian girlfriend is commuting between India and Romania for years now, Salman Khan claims he is happy with his current situation and so is Iulia.

Meanwhile, the Romanian TV presenter has been spotted in Bucharest at the Indian Embassy, where she allegedly dropped by the other days to submit her visa application for India.

The Romanian press writes about the fact that Iulia Vantur has changed a lot since she started to travel to India and most changes can be seen in her physique.

If a few months ago, the blonde graced the covers of several style and glamour magazines, now it seems that Iulia got used to engorging some Indian delicacies because the extra-pounds are visible.

A few days ago, a photo in which Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur appear to be kissing in the Dubai airport, where Salman was waiting for his chosen one.

After Iulia’s plane landed, the blonde hugged her man and gave him a kiss, writes dnaindia.com.

However, the not-so-cool part is the fact that we can’t see the “man’s” face.

Afterwards, the pair went shopping and Khan stopped to admire the windows of various jewelry stores.