Salman Khan launched ‘Being Salman’ Game available on Android, iOS

Salman Khan launched his own game ‘Being Salman’, Actor is not leaving any opportunity to showcase him with different tricks in order to keep a connection with his fans. The actor announced his official game where he will be seen in three different looks of Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Recently he appeared in Sultan movie marked super hit at the box office. This time, the actor took twitter account and made a tweet about the official game named as ‘Being Salman’.

This game launched with 45 seconds video on twitter which is captioned with 50 years old guy, “My official game, ‘Being Salman’ game is out now! Khelo.” Now it is doing rounds on social sites. He appeared as Chulbul Pandey, Tiger, and Prem. Salman confirmed that game is featured with his action packed as exciting as his films. It’s expected that this game will give tough competition to FaceTime for Android Download application.

Actor keep on saying in the game, “Let me introduce you to my action game. Legend has it that on this planet, all have seven lookalikes. We are not too sure about seven, but we found three. Their lives are very different, but their life’s objective is exactly the same, Come let’s meet ‘Chulbul Pandey’ (first character). His aim is to knockout injustice from the world. ‘Tiger’ (second character), his objective is to eliminate terrorism, once and for all. ‘Prem’ (third character), whose aim is to wash away all dirt.”

Currently, Salman Khan busy with the shooting of his next flick Tubelight will return to Big Boss soon. Song teaser is featured with game graphics and Salman’s voiceover. This game is available on Android and iOS versions. Pick the game from stores download it and start playing.