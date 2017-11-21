Salman Khan performs song at his parents’ wedding anniversary

Salman Khan’s parents celebrated 53 years of marriage in weekend

In order to honor Salim and Salma’s Khan incredible bond and solid marriage, Salman and his siblings organized a get-together with all the siblings.

However, the occasion also marks a happy coincidence, because, in the same day, Salman’s baby sister Arpita and her husband are also celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The wedding anniversary was a special occasion which managed to reunite the entire family under one roof.

To end the night in a special manner, Salman dedicated a beautiful song to his parents.

The performance was sustained by Salman, Arpita, and her husband.

According to some sources quoted by the Times of India, Salman’s Romanian girlfriend Iulia Vantur and co-star Katrina Kaif were also present at the anniversary.

A few days ago, a photo in which Salman and Iulia appear to be kissing would have been taken in the Dubai airport, where Salman was waiting for his chosen one.

After Iulia’s plane landed, the blonde hugged her man and gave him a kiss, writes dnaindia.com.

However, the not-so-cool part is the fact that we can’t see the “man’s” face.

Afterwards, the pair went shopping and Khan stopped to admire the windows of various jewelry stores.