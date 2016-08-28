Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next flick Padmavati project’s star cast confirmed today, Makers will start filming soon, All eyes are popping out for this expensive movie, Two production houses came together to work for this project are Viacom 18 and Eros International. As per the reports nearly Rs 200 crores are required to complete the shoot of the movie, Movie is starred with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next flick Padmavati Star Cast confirmed

Earlier Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked together for Bajirao Mastani for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Again they are ready to work for Padmavathi, Both of them shared screen in Ram Leela, Everyone looking forward to Padmavati, Costume designer Ajay Kumar tweeted over social media saying, “#Working mode #onn it’s #slb office #ease during #lease #padmavati #deepikapadukone #costume #design a #film to remember #ranveersingh,”

He also mentioned, “Some #rare picture of #slb n #ranveersingh in the #memories of #Ramleela !!! #bhansali sir is #ready for the #pose while he is #unaware of #background n his #frame is not #cleared yet! it’s #hatrick #combo for #Padmavati and off course for #me too.”

Padmavati will be a hat-trick for the trio- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie is based on Alauddin Khilji’s obsession for Mewar queen Padmavati. Makers will start shooting from September, Already work started for sets started a few days ago, Filming will start from Mehboob Studios, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a prominent role in the movie.

Few scenes and songs will be shot on this set, Next part will be filmed to actual set at Goregaon Film City. Alauddin Khilji role will be played by Ranveer and Deepika Padukone will be seen as Rani Padmavati in the movie.

