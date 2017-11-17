Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, officially back together

The former power couple is back and Jelena is, apparently, going stronger than ever

Since they broke up, in 2015, everybody was convinced that both Selena and Justin will never consider getting back together ever again.

However, other sources always rumored that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber and made for each other and when you truly love someone, you will always find a way to return to his life.

After almost three years of dating other people and of causing drama on social media, Selena and Justin have decided to bury the hatchet and remain good friends.

However, what seemed like an innocent and naïve friendship is apparently a full romance, because the pair is back on and their friends claim they are happier than ever.

Both Selena and Justin “confirmed” the rumors the other days, when they shared a cute kiss during a hockey game.

Selena felt the need to “award” her boyfriend with a smooch after the Canadian singer scored a point.

The beautiful brunette dated from almost a year Abel Tesfaye a.k.a. The Weeknd, who left model Bella Hadid in order to hook up with the actress/model.

However, their relationship started to “creak” during the last two months, moment during which Justin stepped up and thought it would be a great occasion to take advantage of the situation.