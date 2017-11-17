Serena Williams’ star-studded $1 million wedding

The world’s most talented and wealthy tennis player tied the knot last night, in New Orleans, in front of 250 guests.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in a “Beauty and the Beast” themed wedding and one of their witnesses was none other than Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

In order to greet their super famous guests, Serena and Alexis blocked the access on the street where the Contemporary Arts Center is situated.

Among those 250 friends and relatives who attended the exclusive event, the paparazzi stumbled upon Anna Wintour, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, Eva Longoria, Drake and the list goes on.

The wedding took place 11 weeks after little Alexis Olympia was brought to this world.

According to some sources from the couple’s entourage, the entire event cost no less than $1 million.

Serena Williams became a mother on September 1st at the St. Mary Medical Center in Palm Beach, Florida.

Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open earlier this year and she met the father of her child in May 2015, in Rome.

The couple got engaged in December 2016 also in Rome.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, including the Australian Open this year.