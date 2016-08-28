Surya’s upcoming flick Singham 3 is gearing up with quick pace for the release on Diwali, This is the third installment of Singam. Suriya and Shruti Haasan are starred in this flick, Movie also featured with Radhika Sarath Kumar, Krish, Nithin Sathya, Soori, and others. Makers are looking for the villain role in the movie for this Thakur Anoop Singh is considered.

Singam 3 all set for release on Diwali: Suriya, Shruti Haasan

The last flick of Suriya 24 marked hit at the box office, Makers are progressing with rapid pace shooting in Chennai, Soon they will complete the shooting. This is the second combination for Suriya and Shruti Haasan who earlier worked for 7th Sense now came together for S III, Shruti will be seen as a journalist in the film, Whereas Suriya as ISP Duraisingam.

Signed and sealed – #singham3 Time to raise the bar,

With tremendous horsepower !! pic.twitter.com/salxRIrzzw — Thakur Anoop Singh (@theindianthakur) August 20, 2016

Insiders are planning to release the movie on Diwali as a gift to Suriya fans, Movie is directed by Hari and Produced by Gnanavel Raja under the production house Studio Green. Anushka Shetty plays a prominent role in the movie. Harris Jayraj will be composing music for the movie for the fourth time they are working together, Whereas Hari will have collaborated for an eighth time with Suriya. Audio songs will be launched soon, Priyan handled the cinematography works, V.T Vijayan is the editor for this flick, Theatrical rights of the flick are sold for 400 million.

Now makers are moving to Malaysia for canning its climax, Shoot will be completed in two weeks, Telugu version will be lapped soon. Team dived into the post-production works. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie which is scheduled for release on Diwali or it may release in December, Till now official announcement is made about the flick.