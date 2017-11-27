Slice of cake from Princess Diana’s wedding, to be auctioned

The slice of cake will soon turn 36 years and it was kept by a private collector since the wedding of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, in 1981.

According to Economic Times, the slice of fruitcake will soon be auction in the US and the lucky owner to be will receive it in a tiny special box, the same from 36 years ago, when the groom and the bride decided to offer to their guests the leftovers, since the cake was so big.

The tiny box comes with the following engraving: “CD, Buckingham Palace, 29th July 1981,” and its current owner expects to fetch 800 dollars by selling it.

The impressive culinary masterpiece was created and baked by David Avery, the head baker at the Royal Naval cooking school for the wedding that took place on July 29, 1981, according to the RR auctions.

The item is part of a collection of numerous royal photographs, letters and other memorabilia that is currently up for sale at the US-based auction house.