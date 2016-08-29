One more Video song released from MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Makers started promoting the movie by releasing the song teasers, This time, it was ‘Kaun Tujhe’ song starred with Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Patani in the lead roles. This Bollywood biographical movie is being directed by Neeraj Pandey based on the life of Indian cricketer and captain of Indian National cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This song was sung by Palak Mucchal and lyrics were penned by Manoj Muntashir, Amaal Mallik composed the music for the movie. BGM had been tuned by Sanjoy Chowdhary.

Watch Kaun Tujhe Video Song from MS Dhoni The Untold Story: Sushanth Singh

Till now it fetched 1,318,148 views and 17,068 Thumbs up and 536 Thumbs down. This is the second song from the sports drama, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Earlier it was Besabriyan song also gained good response from the audience who are waiting for the flick. All Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting. This biopic is featured with Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Anupam Kher in the prominent roles. The movie is presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, Inspired Entertainment, Arun Pandey and in association with Friday Film Works.

Bhumika Chawla playing the role of Jayanti Gupta and Disha Patani as Dhoni’s ex-girlfriend (Priyanka Jha). The movie is being dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi languages. Trailer raised the expectations in fans and audience who are waiting with high anticipation. Also, One more biopic is most awaited to take up who is none other than Sachin Tendulkar. The movie is all set for release on September 30, 2016.

My fav. Track of #MSDhoni film is out today.I must have heard this song over 1000times by now @palakmuchhal3 I love your voice . #KaunTujhe — Sushant S Rajput (@itsSSR) August 27, 2016

The movie has tagline ‘The man you know’, The Journey you don’t. Song has a catchy melody, looked like inspirational one.

Watch Kaun Tujhe Video Song here: