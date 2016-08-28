Talented actor Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty launched new ad saying Ranveer Ching Returns-The War for Desi Chinese, It was an attempt on the Ching’s audience who are really cool, They made it easier and fully loaded with entertainment and fun, Not like changing the world or something, Just it is a Mad Max Fury Bollywood version, Featured with Tamannah Bhatia and Ranveer Singh in the main roles. It was directed by Rohit Shetty, Stroy was penned by Rajesh Narasimhan, Screenplay and Dialogues were written by Milap Jhaveri.

Watch Ranveer Singh’s new ad ‘Ranveer Ching Returns’ here: Rohit Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia

This advertisement is doing rounds on social media, It almost crossed 8 million views on Youtube, As per the reports makers invested whopping amount on making this stunning VFX required ad. The ad was bankrolled by Yash Raj Films which spent Rs 75 crores on this project, This ad was stretched about 5 minutes 30 seconds. This ad will premiere on Television on August 28.

Starting from the poster of the trailer to action-packed ad gained good response and created success online. Soon this ad will be telecasted over USA, Canada , Middle east, East & North Africa. This 5 minutes video is brought with the backdrop of land with war for the people die of hunger, Ranveer Ching will stand for them and fights against the evil to bring The war for spicy saucy Desi Chinese.

Director Rohit Shetty added, “Special effects in the film are done by Ajay Devgn’s Company. And though Ranveer never shows off but he is a very good scriptwriter as the basic concept of the ad was also by Ranveer.”

This track composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar with dialogues by Milap Zaveri and choreography by Ganesh Acharya.