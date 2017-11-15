Mumbai: a group of thieves robbed a national bank by digging an underground tunnel

A group of thieves from the Indian city of Mumbai highjacked a national bank after they managed to drill an eight-meter-long tunnel.

The entire operation was finalized after four months of intensive work, reports the BBC.

According to the authorities, the thieves have stolen the money and jewelry and no value has yet been established for the damage.

In the same time, they believe the group has leased a property right next to the bank so they can dig up the tunnel.

In order to cover up their traces, the thieves opened a grocery store in the same area.

Authorities also say that on Saturday, when the robbery took place, the suspects who leased the space near the bank vanished away.

For now, the Mumbai investigators are not able to figure out how the robbers managed to dig the tunnel within those four months without raising any suspicion.

Journalists in India talked with several people who had deposits in the robbed bank and woke up without a single penny.

“All my savings were in the bank safes. The jewels that my family has for generations have disappeared”, said Dagdu Gavani, quoted by Mumbai Mirror.

Bank employees discovered the entire thing on Monday morning and alerted the police immediately.

According to the original investigation, 30 of the 225 bank deposits were completely emptied and suspects have not yet been identified.