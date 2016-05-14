According to the latest news, a link between the Climate change and Kidney disease had been revealed. Global warming is the reason for the incidents happening in kidney disease. In rural areas, the heat stress- related chronic kidney disease is very high. With the rise in global warming and increasing temperatures day by day, the agricultural labourers and workers are mostly affected in hot climates.

Global Warming may increase the chances of getting Chronic Kidney Disease

In addition to the rise in temperature, the decrease in rain may also lead to global warming which will increase the kidney disease furthermore due to reduced water supply and quality. Generally kidney diseases will occur due to the heat stress and dehydration. But the latest studies confirmed that new type of kidney diseases are occurring throughout the world in hot areas which was further linked with the temperature and climate which was due to global warming.

Over the next century, Climate change will result in water storage which will affect health issues related to dehydration and heat stress which increases the cognitive dysfunctioning, malnutrition, water-borne infectious diseases, chronic kidney disease and other conditions.

A team had come forward from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in the US by Richard Johnson, Jay Lemery and Jason Glaser from the La Isla Foundation in Nicaragua described the reports for chronic kidney disease that are occurring throughout the world. They had found that the chronic kidney disease which was increasing in rural areas is due to the global warming and increase in heat waves which has a great impact on agricultural workers and population.

Now a days kidney failures have doubled in last 15 years in India it was the doctors report so be aware. The researchers also said that the government and scientists should work together to learn more about the effects caused by this threat. And the researchers suggest that governments need to implement appropriate policies in order to fight with global warming throughout the world.