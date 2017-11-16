Flights from Chennai to Dubai, to remain expensive

Flights to Dubai from Chennai and other cities in India are likely to remain expensive during the holiday season, as the number of flights allowed by the bilateral agreement between the two countries has been exhausted by both sides.

West Asian airlines have placed orders for Long Range Long Range Airplanes, including B737 Max, A321, and A320Neo, but they can only be used to connect hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah + with destinations Eastern Europe, East Asia and the Far East, not India.

Flydubai introduced his new Boeing 737 Max at Dubai Airshow and also completed an order for the 225 B737 MAX aircraft.

“We would like to bring the plane to India and start more services because there is a growing demand for seats in Dubai.” The bilateral agreement between India and GCC and Africa, Sudhir Sreedharan, countries for the rights of flight have been exhausted. “Flydubai cannot operate daily flights from Dubai to Chennai, Mumbai or Delhi + because the bilateral agreement is still being revised.

Air tickets from Chennai to Dubai range from 20,000 to 35,000 euros for a return trip on direct flights near Christmas holidays.

Airlines face flights if they do not check online in advance, said B Somakumar, a frequent traveler on the Chennai-Dubai route, adding that airlines sometimes claim their flights are reserved, although there are confirmed locations, especially during the season holiday when demand is great to travel to India.