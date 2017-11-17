Deepika Padukone, provided by the Mumbai police with personal security

The beautiful actress will benefit from now on from personal security, provided by the Mumbai police.

The massive decision was adopted by the local authorities after Deepika received numerous death threats.

“We are providing her adequate security after the threat… The police will provide security at her residence as well as the office in Mumbai,” senior Mumbai police officer Deven Bharti told news agency Press Trust of India.

Everything was generated by the scandal in which director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is being involved after several organizations have accused the filmmaker produced a movie in which the history and the truth were distorted.

These groups are also demanding the film to be banned from the national cinemas, while the protagonists and the team who worked on the project are seriously afraid for their lives.

“Padmavati” is a movie mostly based on the legend of Indian Queen Rani Padmini of Chittor.

However, according to critics, the way in which Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the movie, his version suggests that Queen Rani and Emperor Alauddin Khilji were romantically involved.

In Padmavati, Deepika Padukone portrays the role of Queen Rani while her co-star Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji.

Ever since the production of Padmavati has started, everyone who was involved in this project has confronted with at least one issue.

The sets were vandalized by protesters countless times, while the director was attacked exactly when he was shooting a scene.