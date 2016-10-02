Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers Deals: Check Top Offers Now!

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale has been started today and will last until 6th October 2016. Live every year once again Flipkart has brought hot deals on mobiles, electronic gadgets, home & kitchen appliances and much more. This offer kicked off today with new deals and going live from the midnight 12.00 AM. Huge Discounts are available on Fashion, home, TV and appliances, Mobile and Accessories as well as on Electronic items.

Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale Offers 90% Discount

Flipkart is offering the best deal and offers on Cameras, tablets, smartphones, Laptops and e-readers. Now it is the time to check your balance amount in a bank account, Flipkart has brought huge discounts on the products as much as 70%, 50% on the selected products along with cashback, quick delivery as well as 0% EMI option. Don’t forget that few deals will be available for the limited period, You need to grab them they are sold out.

Flipkart is offering special offers for the SBI credit and debit card holders. An additional 10% Off on purchase price for SBI credit and debit card holders, Don’t forget Terms and Conditions Apply. This time it’s not app only sale, so users can grab exciting offers from their respective devices whether Laptop, PC, Tablet, Smartphone.

A New Category Will Be Introduced Every Day Get Yourself Ready

October 2 – Fashion, home, TV and appliances

October 3 – Mobile and Accessories

October 4 – Electronics

October 5 and 6 – All items belonging to above Categories.

Latest Flipkart Big Billion Day Deals:

Apple Watch priced at Rs. 25,990 will be available for 12,999.

Google Chromecast 2 priced at Rs. 3,399 will be available for Rs. 2,999.

LeEco Le2 & Le1s Eco will be available at Rs 10,499 & Rs 7,999 respectively.

Forget about the sold out deals, concentrate on the best deals which are available right now, You will find the clear list of offers across the product categories under each section like electronics, Smartphones, Fashion and many. Its main vision is to build a place for the people who can come and discover the things what all they want to buy online. With 100% Purchase protection for all the shopping which are done with Flipkart, This is the trusted one and convenient one for online shopping.

Don’t waste your time, Each second is valuable: Go to Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, Login or Register, Check all the Shipping details and Complete your order. If you don’t want to miss a single deal, just make sure to make a wishlist of the products you want offers on and add or update your credit/debit card and address details for a quick checkout.