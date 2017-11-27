This train traveled on the wrong route for 2 hours

A group of farmers from India was shocked to find out the train with which they were traveling was running on the wrong route for hours.

The other passengers have revealed they noticed the train was not traveling on the right route after several hours.

In fact, the train was 160 kilometers away from the right destination.

The railway company denies everything, even though, the farmers claim the train was supposed to reach Maharashtra through the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the route had changed without their knowledge.

“We started our journey at 10 am on Tuesday and arrived at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, at midnight. At nearly 4 am found that the train had reached Madhya Pradesh central state, which was not on the agreed route”, revealed one of the passengers.