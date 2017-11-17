Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda, arrive in India

The world’s second wealthiest man arrived this morning in Visakhapatnam

As soon as he stepped out from his private jet with his wife Melinda, Bill Gates was greeted by India’s Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu.

The American tech genius traveled to India to attend the 2017 AP Agri Tech Conference.

Besides the fact that he is going to attend and hold a brief presentation there, Bill Gates will also hold a speech.

A few hours later, the founder of Microsoft paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow at his office.

Gates arrived at Uttar Pradesh CM’s Lucknow office this morning.

The Uttar Pradesh CM and founder of Microsoft Corporation also held a meeting with other dignitaries.

Adityanath is not the only politician Bill Gates have met during his India trip. On Thursday, he met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed with him various welfare initiatives of the American philanthropies he is involved in here.

According to locals, the Indian province is crawling with policemen and security officers.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is committed to working collaboratively with the government of India in providing global and local technical expertise to advance the country’s ambitious development goals.