A “no-beggars” policy was imposed in Hyderabad

The authorities from the Indian city of Hyderabad banned the access of homeless in public places, during the three-day summit, during which the Indian government is expecting the First Daughter of the United States Ivanka Trump, suggest a press statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Interior.

The US President’s daughter will be joining India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad this week.

There has been evidence that the Hyderabad police have issued an official order this week which targets the beggars, who are going to be taken from the streets because they generate “inconvenience, obstruct free movement and jeopardize car and pedestrian traffic.”

On Friday, a police officer who wanted to remain anonymous said the order was part of the municipality’s “anti-begging campaign” and should not be related to the President Trump’s daughter’s visit.

The same officer also said the municipality had set up a rehabilitation center where beggars could be sheltered until they were able to “lead a normal life”.

Clergy will be banned in the city by January 7, and those caught by authorities risk receiving imprisonment or fines.

Human rights activist Madhu Purnima Kishwar said that by virtue of this order, practically “poverty” becomes a crime.

“It is a cruel decision because poverty becomes a crime,” she said. “Did they (dignitaries) expect to walk and talk to the beggars on the street?”