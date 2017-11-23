Indian Minister claims cancer is a “form of divine justice”

The Indian Minister of Health from Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, was brutally criticized after arguing that people get cancer due to the “sins” they have committed in the past.

Moreover, he described the disease as “a form of divine justice.”

Attending to a public event on Wednesday, the Indian Minister said: “God makes us suffer whenever we commit sins. Sometimes we meet young people with cancer or injured in accidents. If you investigate the historian, you come to know that it is divine justice. No more. We must suffer from divine justice”, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, quoted by The Times of India.

His allegations have revolted both cancer patients and opposition politicians

Thus, the statement was qualified as “unhappy”, his political opponents asking him to apologize. At the same time, the opposition Party of Indian Democrats accused the minister of trying to “cover up his failure to control the spread of cancer in Assam, reported BBC News.

Later, he returned with a post on Twitter, which stirred, even more, fury: “Was my speech about cancer? Who told you? All I did was ask the teachers to work honestly for the poor. In that context, I argued that if we do not work honestly, we will suffer in our future lives”, he wrote.

In another message, the Health Minister points out that “he did not say that sins are causing cancer,” but because of the actions, people will suffer in the future.