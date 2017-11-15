The North Korean press: “Donald Trump should receive the death penalty”

The North Korean newspaper Rodong Sinmun is attacking the US president, who last week, told the Seoul National Assembly that the North Korean leader has imposed a “cruel dictatorship” inside the world’s most feared country.

In the editorial, the North Korean press wrote that Donald Trump should be punished with the death penalty, accusing him of cowardice for giving up the inter-Korean border (DMZ – Demilitarized Zone).

American president Donald Trump paid a visit to South Korean during his official tour in Asia, which had as the main purpose to improve the connection between the two regions and to increase the pressure upon the nuclear and ballistic program conducted by the Pyongyang government.

“The most serious crime that can never be forgiven is the fact that he dared to undermine the dignity of the supreme (North Korean) leader in a damaging way”, writes the North Korean publication.

“He must know he is just a hideous killer sentenced to death by the Korean people”, wrote the North Korean press.

Since arriving at the White House, Donald Trump has engaged in a verbal escalation with Kim Jong-Un, exchanging personal insults and threats that might result in a massive military conflict if this continues.

At the end of his Asian tour in Hanoi, the US president made provocative remarks related to the North Korean leader’s weight and height.

“Why would Kim Jong-Un insult me calling me <<old >>, as I will never treat him as a <<oily dwarf>>?”. Wrote Trump on Twitter.

Also, the North Korean newspaper recalls on Wednesday the fact that Trump postponed his visit to the demilitarized area (DMZ).

During his visit to Seoul, the US president tried to go to this highly militarized area, but his helicopter had to return due to bad weather.

“He was just too scared to look at our troops”, mentioned the North Korean journalists in the same editorial.