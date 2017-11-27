Russia and India join forces

Russia and India joined forces for an improved cooperation in the field of information security, Russian security envoy Andrei Krutch stated on Friday following the World Cyber Area Conference held in New Delhi, according to Tass.

“India is one of our main partners. Our position regarding this issue is similar to that of any BRICS Member State.

We believe that rather than resolving conflicts, we better focus on how to prevent them by using information and communication technologies, and to continue the UN-sponsored talks on the implementation of some rules of behavior in this sphere”, added Andrei Krutch.

The Russian president’s emissary added that the Indian conference participants, bringing together representatives from 120 countries, highlighted the similarities between Moscow and New Delhi’s capital outlook on cybersecurity.

Andrei Krutih said that information security is among the global priorities, adding that “there is a total anarchy in this area due to hackers and states that want to use such technologies for military purposes.”

According to several countries, more than 120 states have already supported military exercises to prepare for a cyberwar. This process should be stopped before it is too late and before a real tragedy occurs”, the Russian emissary said.

According to the Russian official, not only Russia and the United States are victims of cyber-attacks but also many other countries.