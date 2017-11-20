NASA confirms Apophis will hit the Earth in 2036

The human race’s days might be counting, the American scientists claim.

According to the last reveals of NASA, Earth might become ashes 29 years from now, due to an asteroid hit.

Apparently, in 2036, planet Earth might be hit by Apophis, eventually, causing the disappearance of our race.

Also known by the NASA engineers as “The lone killer”, Apophis became this point of interest for the scientists in 2004.

After studying the celestial body for no less than 14 years, NASA has come to the conclusion, that Apophis might symbolize the end of the human race.

The shocking news was also confirmed by NASA’s official Duane Brown, during a conference held at Washington, adding the deadly hit might occur in 2036.

“Apophis was one of those heavenly bodies, which attracted the interest of the public, as it was discovered in 2004. Updated computational techniques and newly available data indicate the probability of collision of the Earth April 13, 2036”, wrote NASA on their official website.

Besides the fatal collision from 2036, Apophis will also pass by our planet in 2029 and 2068.