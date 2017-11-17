A closer look inside India’s Super League

This was clearly an exciting year for the Indian world of football

Earlier this year, India’s national football team was included in FIFA’s top 100, for the first time in the last 20 years and this is a pretty big deal.

However, the good news keeps on coming for India’s top athletes, considering the India is experimenting victory after victory.

Recently, the state hosted the Under-17 World Cup, occasion through which the world of football has also celebrated the first time India has ever organized and hosted a FIFA sports event.

Meanwhile, the fourth edition of the Indian Super League is right around the corner

Clearly, this was a very busy year for the national team, but this year’s ISL edition is even more special because is the first edition when India’s football team steps out as an organization officially recognized by the Asian Football Confederation.

This year’s edition consists of 10 football teams and the entire tournament will last for four months.

India’s Super League officially starts this evening and ends in March

According to First Post, the semi-final stage is scheduled from the second week of March 2018 with the final to be held on 17 March 2018 in Kolkata.