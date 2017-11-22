Champions League prediction: Juventus vs Barcelona

Currently, the experts highlight four “interesting” games for the fourth round of the European Cups

Until the Juventus vs Barcelona game will be transmitted live, the experts took their time to analyze the most thrilling parties for Tuesday and Wednesday from the Champions League and Europa League: Atletico Madrid vs AS Roma, Juventus vs Barcelona, BATE Borisov vs Red Star Belgrade and Viktoria Plzen vs FCSB.

For the moment, we will try to focus on Juventus vs Barcelona

The shock of eliminating Italy from the 2018 World Cup in Russia seems to have been felt in the Juventus courtyard, who had a disappointing performance on Sunday’s in Genoa, where Massimiliano Allegri’s team was led by Sampdoria with the score of 3-0.

Even though Dybala and Higuain managed to score between the 91st minute and the 93rd, the “bianconers” left the Italian city with a bitter taste.

By losing this game, Juve will not precisely suffer a major loss, considering the team members will enter in the final round against the Olympiakos to secure their qualification regardless of the results Sporting Lisbon will get.

At the same time, Barca needs only one point to be sure of winning the group, but the Catalans will have to focus more on the championship match they will have to play over the weekend on the field of second place in La Liga, Valencia.

The match will be shown live on ESPN, with coverage from 7.30pm for a 7.45pm kick-off at the Juventus Stadium, Turin.