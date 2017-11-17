PV Sindhu, crushed out of China’s Open Super Series

The badminton legend was defeated by China’s newest and most powerful “weapon” Gao Fangje.

Besides the fact that she won with the 11-21, 10-21 score, the youngest badminton champion from China has also managed to completely eliminate her Indian rival from the China Open Super Series.

That being said, the last hope of India to qualify for the finals.

Even though the victory has been assessed by Fangje, no one can ever contest the fact that the badminton match maybe in the history of this sport.

During the first game, Gao Fangjie won seven consecutive points, before completing the set with a 21-11 victory.

Meanwhile, during the second game, Sindhu tried to get it together, but her rival was determined to win this and managed to score other five consecutive points.

Although PV Sindhu struggled to make a comeback during the second set, the Chinese’s quick movements and incredible reflexes were too much to handle for the Indian.

Currently, Fangje is BWF’s No.89, while her opponent is No.2

Sindhu’s countrymen who were also part of the tournament until last week, HS Prannoy and Saina Nehwal were also eliminated after losing their second-round matches on Thursday.