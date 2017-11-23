Zlatan Ibrahimovic established an incredible record

The football legend was the star of the Champions League good-old fashioned game, the match between FC Basel and Manchester United (1-0) from last night, setting an absolute record: the Swedish is the first player to make a CL appearance for 7 different sides.

Zlatan shared the record of 6 with Nicolas Anelka and Javier Saviola

During the weekend, when he returned to the pitch after seven months of absence, Zlatan replaced Anthony Martial.

The Swedish striker participated in the Champions League competition with all his previous teams, besides from Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus Torino, Internazionale Milano, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

At 36, Zlatan Ibrahimovic won four consecutive French champions titles with Paris Saint-Germain before joining the Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho at Manchester United last summer.

He managed to score 28 goals in 46 matches but his season was abruptly interrupted in April 2017 when he suffered a knee injury during the game with Anderlecht.

After a successful procedure conducted in the United States, Ibrahimovic continued his recovery at the Manchester United club and in October signed a new deal with Mourinho’s team.

Zlatan’s return to the Champions League was not exactly a “good luck charm” for Manchester, who lost 0-1 in front of FC Basel.

Michael Lang scored the only goal in the 89th minute.