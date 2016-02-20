www.freedom251.com Buy Freedom 251 Mobile Online Order Now

Buy Freedom 251 Smartphone Booking Order Details www.freedom251.com: In the era of smartphones where you are spending a lot of money to lay your hands on latest smartphone, here comes a surprise which hits you really hard. Freedom 251 is the talk of the town right now. It’s the all new smartphone getting all the attention that it deserves. Why? This Freedom 251 costs a mere 251/- which claims to have all the features of a general smartphone.

If it hits the right chords, Freedom 251 will be the cheapest smartphone in the world. It’s website www.freedom251.com has already clocked upto 6 lac hit’s per second after its release on the official website on Thursday.

Ringing Bell is the company that launched this Freedom 251 smartphone in the market who refused to talk to the media persons. We hear that the design of the smartphone is copied from the Apple’s iPhone. Media reports also say that the front cover of Freedom 251 has a shiny brand name that says Adcom. In the phone that was sent to their company, this logo was covered up with whitener.

Ringing Bells, the company that launched the smartphone, said the server of its website freedom251.com went down as a result of the traffic coming from all over the world.

How to buy Freedom 251 Smartphone

Ringing Bells issued an online statement to visitors who were looking to buy the smartphone. “We are very grateful for your enormous response and your kind patronage. As a result of your kind overwhelming response, servers are overloaded. We humbly submit that we are therefore taking a pause and upgrading the service and will revert within or before 24 hours.”

Meanwhile social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are going gaga over the news. Jokes of Rajinikanth and Alia Bhatt with respect to the Freedom 251 smartphones are popping up on the internet. Most of the technology experts say that this is just a publicity stunt and the smartphone will not be as anticipated.

Freedom 251 is said to have the features like a four-inch display with a 1.3Ghz quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM, 8GB internal memory expandable up to 32 GB, 1450mAh battery, 3.2 megapixel rear camera and 0.3 megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is also said to have inbuilt apps such as Women Safety, Fisherman, Farmer, Medical, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Google Play. So let’s see how to buy Freedom 251.

Steps to Buy Freedom 251

Go to www.freedom251.com

Click Buy Now button that is present on the Home page

The official company Ringing Bells also charges an extra 40 Rs for shipping, the total cost being 291 Rs.

You have to enter your shipping address and accept the terms and conditions by Ringing Bells.

Click on Pay Now to proceed to the payment page and furnish payment details. This phase is secured, do not worry.

Freedom 251 cannot be shipped outside India. So If you are residing outside India, you cannot buy the smartphone.

Keeping it in mind that Ringing Bells does not have a proper track record in the electronics market, it is upto you to trust this company and the 251/- smartphone that it offers. Before hurrying up to buy this one, you can just wait to find out more facts about the piece.