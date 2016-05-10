Latest Smartphone named Coolpad, is going to launch in the market with its new features. Chinese Tele-Communications equipment is planning to launch its new smartphone on M ay 20, 2016. The company had issued an invite Via Twitter account. In twitter account company had stated that “Good news! Our flash smartphone will be launched on Friday 20, 2016. shows us your excitement.#DualInOne.”

Coolpad Max likely to launch in India on May 20

Social media to announce its upcoming smartphone for the Indian market. China had already launched its Smartphone last year. It has a dual system to securely access the mobile ecosystem. But by the disturbance caused by third-party applications the company had not confirmed on which smartphone they will be going to launch at the event.

Features:

Cookpad Smartphone comes with specifications 5.5-inch FHD 1920* 1080 pixel resolution 2.5D curved display.The Coolpad Max Smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 615(MSM8939 64-bit octa-core processor, which had coupled with 3GB of RAM. The Handset was equipped with 16GB or 32GB of internal storage that can be later expandable Via. micro SD card. The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system with Coolpad’s custom UI on top.

It supports a 13-megapixel primary camera with ED flash on the back and a 5-megapixel secondary front-facing camera on board. It had also had a fingerprint scanner on the back and with all basic connectivity features. And the battery is packed with 2800mAh with fast charging pack. It measures 6.9mm thick and weighs around 175 grams. 4GKTE, wifi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 GPS.

Android 5.1 Lollipop with Cool UI. 4GB RAM with 64GB storage/ 3GB RAM with 16GB/ 32GB internal memory, microSD expansion processor with Adreno 405 GPU. It also ran ” Dual in one” campaign for the flagship. The teaser on coolpad India Facebook page reveals that it will be the Cookpad Max.