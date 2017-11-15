The Face ID system was tricked with a 3D mask

iPhone X is the first smartphone launched by Apple equipped with a Face ID software

The not-so-pleasant side of this new and extremely innovative feature is the fact that it’s not infallible.

During the long-awaited conference, during which the notorious iPhone X has been unveiled, Apple has insisted massively upon the idea of how surprising the level security is.

In the same context, the California-based company has insisted the chance that someone else will ever succeed unlocking your smartphone is one million to one.

Moreover, it’s creators has guaranteed on numerous times that Face ID it’s so secure, not even professional acting masks will be able to trick the system.

Unfortunately, their warranties were broken by two twin brothers who proved the Face ID security mechanism can be fooled.

After that, two people with a similar physiognomy managed to trick the same system within seconds.

The latest proof that Face ID can be tricked comes from a group of security experts from Bkav

These guys have managed to create a mask capable of cheating the Face ID system through a 3D printing technology which involves a series of special materials.

Although the mask is 3D, some of the elements, such as the eyes are actually 2D

Finally, the demonstration in the video below is an incontestable one, although it is quite difficult to say whether or not you should worry about the fact this trick is actually working.

The total investment in this trick required $150 in materials, plus the cost of the 3D printer used to produce the mask.