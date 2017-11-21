Huawei Honor 7X hits the Indian market

More than a month after its official debut in China, the Huawei Honor 7X smartphone is getting international attention.

The international “conquest” began in India, and as expected, the equipment remains unchanged.

The new Honor comes in blue, black and gold, while the rest of the equipment remains basically unchanged.

A 5.93-inch screen with Full HD + resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels) was included with an 18: 9 aspect ratio.

An innovation related to the new model is the HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor, with 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of storage.

On the frontal part, we have a dual camera with 16 MP and 2 MP sensors, and an 8 MP camera in front.

The back side is especially promoted at this terminal, which would have excellent performances if it came with low light conditions.

It also comes with “depth of field” mode, Portrait / Bokeh mode and promises a “professional shooting experience”.

Obviously, this is just marketing language

Huawei Honor 7X would have been strengthened against impact, with special protection at the 4 corners.

There is also a 3340 mAh battery inside and find out that Android 7.0 Nougat is running here.

The terminal has two SIM slots, a microSD slot, a fingerprint scanner and the port is just a micro USB, we do not have USB Type-C here.