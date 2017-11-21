The Dacia Mahindra e-Verito was officially launched

Dacia is not yet ready to produce an electric car due to the costs, considering the fans of the brand are used with certain prices when it comes to the cars produced by the European automaker.

However, in order to satisfy a certain category of clients, a new version of the electric powered Logan was recently launched in India.

The model was entitled Mahindra e-Verito and it was created by an Indian company based on Logan 1.

The choice was adopted based on the extremely low price of the Romanian model, which allowed the production of the vehicle at a much smaller price in comparison to its rivals: 13.000 euros.

Obviously, considering that we are talking about the first generation, but also about India, where the safety rules are equal to “zero”, e-Verito it’s not extremely equipped: the airbags, ABS, ESP, radio, central locking are lacking, although some of them can be ordered for the top versions.

The powertrain consists of a 72-volt engine with a power output of 30.5 kW, a maximum torque of 91 Nm, powered by a 17kWh battery, which is charging in a standard 2 kW power socket in 8 hours and 45 minutes or in a 10 kW outlet in one hour and 45 minutes.

The autonomy that the battery provides on this car, 1.7 tons, is about 110 km, under ideal conditions, while the maximum speed can reach 86 km / h.

Mahindra holds the license for Logan 1, from 2007, when they closed a joint venture with Renault.

The Logan model sold under the Renault logo has not been successful, so the partnership was suspended.

Mahindra obtained the license but had to change the name of the car in Mahindra Verito.