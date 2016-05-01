Motorola Moto G fourth generation is releasing on May 17, Company started promoting the smartphone which is coming soon in the May month. Finally, the date is disclosed, Moto G 4th Gen is coming in next month which is said in Moto X-Force Event in February 2016. American Telecommunications company of Motorola will be launching this handset. Now Moto G 3rd Gen turned one year old, there is no stable piece so far in Motorola, So this might turn as the best one in Motorola.

Motorola Moto G 4th Gen likely to be launched on May 17

Moto 4 Generation features are very impressive, it is featured with 5.5 inches 1080 display, Powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon Processor coupled with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB Internal Storage expandable up to 128 GB. Currently, the company is busy with sending invitations of the event to launch the 4th generation of Moto G. Camera is equipped with 13 MP Rear Camera with laser autofocus plus version and 8 MP front camera. The battery is powered by 3000 or 3600 mAh.

Recently Motorola mentioned, Moto G4 and Moto G4 plus will be releasing on June 9 with added features like Fingerprint Sensor. Motorola third generation camera came with 13 MP on rear camera and 5 MP on the front camera.

Motorola is facing different challenges, Georgia resident Douglas Lynch took several months to replace the first gen Moto 360 stopwatch. Soon Motorola will be launching next generation of Moto G in two more versions, One is Standard version and another one is plus version.

