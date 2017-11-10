What to expect from the new One Plus5T

The official launch of the new flagship OnePlus 5T it’s right around the corner

On 16th November the entire world will get the chance of checking out One Plus’ most innovative device and the massive event is set to take place in Brooklyn, New York.

Even though the new flagship will be unveiled on 16th November, the official sale will start in all authorized stores on 21st November.

So, until now, what are the technical specifications for the long-awaited OnePlus 5T?

AMOLED 6-inch Optical Display with 2160 × 1080 pixels resolution and 18: 9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Glass Protected;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6 / 8GB RAM, 64 / 128GB storage space;

Oxygen OS based on Android 8.0 Oreo;

4G, Wi-Fi ac, dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS and BDS, USB type-C, fingerprint reader;

2 x 20 Megapixels with 1 x 20 Megapixels and f / 1.7 and 1 x 20 Megapixels with f / 2.6, autofocus through phase detection, filming at 2160p with 30 fps, 16 Megapixel front camera with f / 2.0;

3500 mAh battery.