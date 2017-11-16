OnePlus 5T might come in a Star Wars-inspired theme

In case the NVIDIA Star Wars video cards or the Samsung Star Wars vacuum cleaners were not enough, Disney has allegedly scored a partnership with the OnePlus smartphone maker to promote its new movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Several code lines in the Oxygen OS operating system suggest that at least one version of the new OnePlus 5T, to be unveiled today, will be delivered with a pre-installed Star Wars theme as well as exterior design elements inspired by the new movie.

This is not the first time that Disney has made a partnership to promote their movies.

In the past, Samsung promoted the new Marvel series such as Iron Man.

However, the new OnePlus 5T will come in a red color inspired by the new movie logo and an exclusive theme with sounds, wallpapers, and icons inspired by the Star Wars universe.

Of course, on the interior, the phone would be absolutely identical to the OnePlus 5T initial model with a 6 “Full HD + display and configurations with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, or 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Since OnePlus devices are not produced in such a large number, it is very likely that the Star Wars version is available in a very limited series, which will allow the producer to commercialize these with a higher price.

Of course, this information cannot be confirmed before the OnePlus 5T launch event, so all we have to do is wait for the official announcement set to take place tonight, in New York.