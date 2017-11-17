What do you think of Tesla’s $200.000 truck?

The electric truck presented by Elon Musk certainly looks good, but this is not that important for those carriers who will become forced to change their entire fleet.

Therefore, Tesla comes with some “interesting” insurances

First, the costs: Tesla’s electric truck will cost 20% less than any other Diesel truck.

In addition, the truck will have a more powerful acceleration, a better slope performance, 805 kilometers of autonomy and a windscreen resistant to a thermonuclear explosion.

The truck benefits from an advanced autopilot, a better treadmill support system, says the controversial engineer.

Tesla will build a network of chargers that will charge the battery in about 30 minutes.

Musk said the use of Diesel trucks is equivalent to an “economic suicide” and the versions produced by Tesla used in the convoy would be cheaper than rail transport.

Elon Musk’s will start producing these trucks in 2019, but despite Tesla’s promises, The Guardian says, the biggest question mark represents the company’s ability to manage the orders.

Musk has not revealed the price of their new model just yet, but he is aware of how big the expenses will be, considering that we are talking about such a platform and, instead of leaving connectivity and other such essential parts to third-party companies specialized in this, the new Tesla vehicle comes with a proprietary connectivity system that can work with many navigational systems on the market.

At specifications, Tesla Semi reaches 100 km/h in 20 seconds, even when it’s loaded with 36 tons.

The new electric truck also incorporates some of the Tesla Model 3 characteristics, the most affordable Tesla electric vehicle: each wheel is propelled by a Model 3 engine and the cabin features two touchscreen displays, the same in the Tesla Model 3 interior.