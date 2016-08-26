Emraan Hashmi’s most awaiting flick after Raaz 3 is ‘Captain Nawab’, the Interesting thing is actor turned into a producer, This project is being helmed by Tony D’Souza. Makers released the first look poster, The actor is back with soldier role, For the first time, he is playing such role as an army man. Earlier he appeared in the police role in few movies like Ungli and Zeher. In this first look poster, he will be seen sitting with a gun in his two hands. Tagged with ‘Two Countries. One Soldier’.

Emraan Hashmi’s Captain Nawab First Look Poster released

His dress is mixed with both Indian and Pakistani uniforms, So he will be seen across the border of Bajrangi Bhaijaan expected to be loaded with more action packing scenes. The actor mentioned, “That’s the DNA of the film. I know it’ll spark off assumptions but I’ll hold the suspense for now.” Tony D’Souza earlier broughtAzhar with Emraan Hashmi now he is working on the script to hint it with more inspiring one based on the true events.

Emraan Hashmi turns producer… Film titled #CaptainNawab… Directed by Tony D’Souza… First look poster: pic.twitter.com/liqtq6BOpS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 26, 2016

Emraan will definetly nails the soldier role, He will join the team after completing the shoot of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho which is also starred with Ajay Devgn. Movie is brought under Emraan Hashmi Films and ODDBALL Motion Pictures, Produced by Praveen Hashmi, Nitin Upadhyaya, Tony D’Souza, Story was penned by Nitin Upadhyaya.

And here it is, my first home production movie !!… pic.twitter.com/LGm8YZgaii — emraan hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 26, 2016

Follow us for more updates.