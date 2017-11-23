Earthquake in Tibet, at the border with India

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday morning in southern China, at the border with India, in a not-so-populated area, reported the US Geoscience Institute.

The natural phenomenon did not cause any significant casualties or damage, stated the Chinese authorities for Xinhua.

The earthquake has affected the electricity grid and several buildings in the epicenter area, especially the region of Nyingchi from the Autonomous Region of Tibet.

The epicenter was 21 kilometers northeast of Lunang village, in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of Tibet, and 185 kilometers north of the Along town of India.

China’s seismological department announced that the highest earthquake hit a surface of only 500 square meters.

According to local residents, the earthquake lasted for 30 seconds, which is kind of scary, considering they are planning on organizing a huge festival this weekend, meant to celebrate the Tibetan New Year.

Southwestern China is frequently affected by earthquakes. In 2008, an 8-degree magnitude earthquake killed nearly 70.000 people in the Sichuan Province.