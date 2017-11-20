Charles Manson died at the age of 83

Charles Manson, the leader of the Manson Family Cult, the same organization who urged their followers to commit terrible crimes in the 1960’s, died at the hospital, on Sunday night.

The 83-year-old criminal was submitted to a hospital from Bakersfield, California, from natural causes.

Shortly after he was transferred to the hospital, a spokesperson of the prison in which Charles Manson is executing his sentence refused to comment or to offer further details on why the prisoner required an urgent medical assistance.

Charlie Manson received a life sentence and it has been 45 years since he was thrown behind bars in the Cocoran Penitentiary in California.

He was convicted of mass murders during the 1960’s and he was also punished for forming the group known as the “Manson Family”, persuading his adepts to kill seven people.

The American prosecutors have concluded that Manson is currently struggling to start a “racial war”.

Among the victims of Charles Manson’s followers were actress Sharon Tate, wife of director Roman Polanski, who was cold blood murdered in her own house, along with her guests

Sharon Tate was also pregnant in seven months when one of Manson’s followers stabbed her 16 times.

Manson also arrived in the hospital in January due to “a serious health problem,” as the authorities then announced.