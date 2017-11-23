Thanksgiving 2017: Myths and Truths

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States during the last Thursday of November

About 254 million turkeys were raised to be slaughtered in the United States in 2012, up 2% from the 2011 total, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Statistics Department.

In 2011, the commercial value of these birds was over 5 billion dollars.

About 46 million turkeys became Thanksgiving dinners during this family celebration in 2011, accounting for 334 million pounds of meat, suggests the estimates provided by the National Federation of Turkey.

Minnesota is the main that provides America with turkeys, followed by North Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri, Virginia, and Indiana.

Together, these six US states provide more than two-thirds of the birds raised especially for this holiday in the United States, according to data provided by the Census Bureau.

US farmers also cultivated 348 million pounds of cranberry in 2012, which, like the turkey, have a historical meaning in America.

The two main states producing cranberry are Wisconsin and Massachusetts.

Americans cultivated this year about 1.22 billion pounds of sweet potatoes – most of them in North Carolina, Mississippi, California and Louisiana – and over 499 million pounds of pumpkins.

Illinois, California, Pennsylvania, and Ohio are the states where the largest pumpkin production in the United States is being generated.

Another interesting aspect is the fact that the Americans who eat too much on Thanksgiving will have to pay a price for this abundance: a phenomenon called by the health experts as “Thanksgiving food coma.”

Contrary to the myths invented by the American culture, the tryptophan organic amino acid concentration present in the turkey meat is not the factor responsible for generating a certain “mood”.