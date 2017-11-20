The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was Epic

The sexiest show of the year, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, took place today in Shanghai, where the spectators had the occasion to treat their “eyes” with the most sensual women in the world and, of course, with the most incredible lingerie ever created.

Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Romee Strijd and Candice Swanepoel are just some of the girls, who strutted the runway, exposing the most toned and incredible-looking bodies.

The show in Shanghai reunited the hottest names in the industry, marking the 22nd edition of the year’s most awaited fashion event.

The artists who entertained the atmosphere were Harry Styles, Miguel, Jane Zhang and Leslie Odom Jr., who also took care of the soundtrack of the entire show.

According to the organizers, this edition could be Alessandra Ambrosio’s last appearance as an angel, and that’s why the brand has decided to offer Alessandra the honor of wearing the Fantasy Bra, the piece made out of gold and its worth its estimated somewhere to $2 million.