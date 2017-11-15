The members of “Light of Kerala” urges its “brothers” to annihilate all religions except Islam

The Islamic State started to greet more and more Keralites recruits and a new WhatsApp audio clip which emerged earlier this week has sparked major concerns regarding the national security of India.

The audio clip is mainly encouraging the members of a so-called “Light of Kerala” WhatsApp group to attack the Hindu congregations and they even praise the terrorist attack which occurred in the last two weeks.

The Indian authorities believe the voice of the man who sent the audio message belongs to Indian engineer Abdul Rashid.

Moreover, the authorities are also convinced that Rashid is, in fact, the leader of those 22 Keralites who secretly joined ISIS by fleeing to Afghanistan.

The group, including six women and three children, were reported missing in June this year and they have reached the bastion of ISIS terror operations in Afghanistan.

In the last audio message shared inside the WhatsApp group calls for the annihilation of all religions except Islam.

The author of the message is also urging the group members to use their intelligence to wipe of Democracy, Hinduism, and Christianity.

“Keep waging war against the kafirs till it becomes dar-ul-Islam. You have kafir Hindus who pray to cows, snakes and even phallus. Shiva lingam is nothing but the private part of Shiva. Women and children worship it. Why do you let them live in peace? Allah says, finish them, kill them, and annihilate them. Democracy, Hinduism, Christianity has to be wiped off, only Allah’s writ should run large. Till they are annihilated you should keep fighting. You are intelligent people, many of you have done higher education. You should know how to implement it. Use your intelligence to kill Kaafirs, kill them, poison their food, and poison all their water,” the voice says in Malayalam.