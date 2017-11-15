Zimbabwe: a coup against President Robert Mugabe has been plotted

On Wednesday, the American Embassy in Zimbabwe has urged all Americans and mission staff members to stay indoors and, if the case, to work from home due to the uncertain state of the country, amid information of an ongoing coup against President Robert Mugabe.

“The Embassy will be closed to the public on Wednesday, and the American citizens are advised to stay where <<inside their shelter>> until further notice from the diplomatic mission”, transmitted the American government.

The same recommendation was subsequently launched by the UK, which referred to the “uncertain political situation, including information related to an unusual military activity.

At least three powerful explosions and fires have been heard in the capital of Harare, writes the Zimbabwean press.

The residents specified for Voice of America (VOA) that the military vehicles and soldiers invaded the streets in the early hours of the morning and the army took control of a national TV station’s headquarters.

Instead of transmitting the regular news bulletin at 11 o’clock in the evening, music videos were broadcasted, added the VOA.

In the same time, a witness told AFP that gunshots were heard on Tuesday night near the personal residence of the Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.